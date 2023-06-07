UPDATE 11.30am:
Police have confirmed a male passenger injured at the scene of a Burrumbeet smash was a 52-year-old from Beaufort.
"The vehicle was travelling along Remembrance Drive when it's believed it hit a patch of water over the road and lost control just after 1am," a police spokesperson said.
"The male passenger, from Beaufort, was airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries."
The Alfred Hospital has also confirmed the man remains in a serious but stable condition.
Police said the 52-year-old female driver - also from Beaufort - was not injured.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
UPDATE 8.40am:
Ambulance Victoria has confirmed a man believed to be in his 40s was flown to The Alfred in a stable condition after the 1.30am Burrumbeet crash.
Paramedics said a woman in her 50s was assessed at the scene but no emergency treatment or transport was required.
EARLIER:
A passenger has been flown to the Alfred after an early-morning accident on the Avenue of Honour at Burrumbeet.
Ballarat police said the car drove over a flooded section of road and aquaplaned, causing the driver to lose control, skid off the road and hit a tree on the front passenger side of the car.
Police said the passenger had "major" injuries and was later flown to Melbourne.
The driver was physically unharmed.
Police said the circumstances behind the crash are still under investigation.
The accident happened hours before a truck driver was killed near the corner of Bendigo-Maryborough and Newbridge roads at Shelbourne.
A passer-by reported the wreck just before 4am.
Police said the truck struck a fallen tree before leaving the road.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
