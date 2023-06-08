Police have charged two men over a bizarre incident east of Ballarat last week.
It is alleged a Springbank man came home at 12.30pm on Wednesday May 31 and disturbed two men trying to burgle his Springbank Road property.
They are accused of setting the car they arrived in on fire - with police later seen removing two large red jerry cans from the Holden station wagon.
The car had no number plates at the time of the blaze, which blackened the car's interior.
A large number of police converged on the area and officers were later seen checking dams, paddocks, buildings and nearby homes.
Moorabool Criminal Investigation Unit detectives said two men were arrested last Thursday.
One has been remanded in custody to appear in the Ballarat Magistrates Court on June 14.
The other man has been bailed to appear in the Ballarat Magistrates Court on July 3.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
