The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Men charged after Springbank car fire and alleged burglary

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 8 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This station wagon was found on fire at a home in Springbank Road on May 31. Picture supplied
This station wagon was found on fire at a home in Springbank Road on May 31. Picture supplied

Police have charged two men over an incident east of Ballarat last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.