Environment

Nature notes: Sulphur tuft fungh found in Wombat Forest

By Roger Thomas
June 9 2023 - 2:00pm
Sulphur tuft funghi, on a fallen stringybark log in a damp part of the Wombat Forest, is just one of more than sixty types found on Sunday.
Annual outings searching for local fungi have long been a feature of the Field Naturalists' Club of Ballarat's activities.

