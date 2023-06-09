Annual outings searching for local fungi have long been a feature of the Field Naturalists' Club of Ballarat's activities.
The tradition continued last weekend, when about thirty people ventured to Wombat Forest to discover a wide range of fungi.
Two sites were visited, one near Korweinguboora and one at Mollongghip. Participants often took to hands and knees to closely inspect many of the smaller species, and photographers were busy taking shots with phones and cameras.
Others studied them more intently in the field, taking notes and hoping to commit the key identification features to memory.
Many of the fungi seen were small, but that did not reduce their interest, with most of them being delicately beautiful. Tiny blue, white, yellow and red fungi were found and admired.
Others were larger and more obvious. Honey fungus was one of these.
It is a well known parasite of living trees, considered an unwelcome sight by foresters. Another larger one was funnel pax - brownish-yellow, funnel-shaped and holding water.
Another was sulphur-tuft, a clumping species with orange centres and yellow edges, shown in the accompanying photo.
Most fungi have gills underneath their caps, but others have pores like sponges, and a few have teeth.
We found several small, squat blackish toothed fungi with prominent white edges, and a larger species with 5 mm "teeth" under its cap.
This Sarcodon is rare in the Wombat Forest and throughout its Australian range.
Unlike some of the stunning brightly coloured fungi we encountered, the cap of this rarity closely matched the colour of the bush litter.
Fungi can be very difficult to identify, so participants on Sunday's outing were glad to have a knowledgeable leader in Les Hanrahan, who knows the fungi of the Wombat Forest well, and was able to name them and point out their key features.
While last weekend's total has not yet been finalised, it was probably more than sixty species.
Everyone attending joined in the spirit of discovery, with the outing almost becoming a treasure hunt as new species were found.
With so many species constantly encountered, only small areas of the forest were covered in the time available.
Many participants used small mirrors to look underneath the caps, instead of picking specimens. Like native plants, native fungi are protected and cannot be legally collected.
READ MORE NATURE NOTES:
A few great egrets have been present at Lake Wendouree for a few months, providing handsome subjects for photographers.
Also present in the district are cattle egrets, smaller birds sometimes found feeding alongside grazing cattle. They are usually found in small groups.
This white moth was crawling on the ground beneath a gum tree. It looked like tissue paper on the ground. It took no notice of my presence. E.D., Napoleons.
This is a female Sparshall's moth, a rather stout bodied insect about 20 mm long.
Its wingspan is about 40 mm.
It is mostly found from spring through until autumn, so your specimen is a late one. It may have just laid its eggs.
The red bald patch behind the head aids identification, but a similar feature is present on several other moths.
The body is hairy with a thick tuft of brown hair at the end.
Males are similar but lack the black hair, and have an unusual tuft of long white hairs at the end of the abdomen.
The caterpillars are hairy all over, with extra tufts of hairs along the back. They feed on gumleaves.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.