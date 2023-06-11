The Courier
Unstable base delays last part of major Ballan road project

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
June 12 2023 - 9:00am
The unfinished gravel section of Steiglitz Street Ballan, which has currently been deemed unstable. Picture by The Courier. .
The completion of one of Moorabool's biggest road projects this year has been delayed due to an unstable surface.

