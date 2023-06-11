The completion of one of Moorabool's biggest road projects this year has been delayed due to an unstable surface.
Neighbours on the south side of Steiglitz Street Ballan have been left scratching their heads after contractors packed up their equipment and bunting, leaving an almost-100m slab of road unsealed.
Signage for public parking has been installed - and engineering experts have been seen testing the surface of the gravel section.
"The parking area on the north side of Steiglitz Street, Ballan, contained some unstable pavement that was not able to be sealed at the same time as the other works on Steiglitz St," Acting Moorabool Chief Executive Phil Jeffrey said.
"The area will be sealed after winter when weather conditions become dryer and warmer and the pavement has solidified.
"In the interim, Council will monitor the area and undertake maintenance on the unsealed section if required."
The $436,000 project promised to fully seal the road from kerb-to-kerb between Fisken and Cowie streets as well as deliver new delineated carparks.
Steiglitz Street runs behind Ballan's supermarket, which was finished in 2007.
Residents said the street had seen a five-fold increase in traffic since the IGA was built - including semi trailers and other trucks.
School buses are now also using the block between Fisken and Cowie streets - and a childcare centre is also under construction in the block.
It is understood waterlogged earth under a new road surface can later lead to potholes - especially if the ground repeatedly freezes and expands.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
