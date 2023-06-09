BFNL 2023: Every club's mid-season report card

While it is not officially the midway point of the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season, the King's Birthday bye allows a perfect opportunity to reflect on the opening eight rounds of the year.
The Courier revisits the pre-season expectations for each club and grades their starts to the 2023 season.
Cobras coach Jason Williams has continuously acknowledged how the culture at Maddingley Park is second-to-none, despite the club sitting one game off the bottom of the ladder.
Bacchus Marsh lost a plethora of key talent over the off-season but the signs for the future are there as Williams' young side has found its form over recent weeks.
A valiant three-point loss to Redan in round four gave the Cobras youngsters all the belief they needed, with experienced recruits in Luke Goetz and Jake McCreery also living up to expectations.
It is still a rebuilding year for the Cobras, but there are plenty of reasons to be excited about what Jason Williams is building at Maddingley Park for future seasons.
GRADE: C+
The escape artists of 2022 are simply an afterthought as Ballarat lost a hefty amount of its list, including its captain Sam James, over the off-season.
It meant that the new-look Swans, led by new coach Chris Maple, came into 2023 with adjusted expectations however, it has been an underwhelming start for the eighth-placed side.
The Swans have had rotten luck with injuries on top of departures, with their only wins this season coming against the 1-6 Lakers and a struggling Melton South.
While they will regain some important players following the bye, the Swans need a lot to go their way if they are to return to finals this season.
The sole undefeated team of 2023 eight rounds into the season, Darley's early-season form announced itself as a premiership contender, but a recent win against the Bloods may have seen the Devils become the premiership favourites.
The 11-point win at MacPherson Park was the Devils closest result this season, with Dan Jordan's side boasting an average winning margin of 67 points.
The questions around the Devils heading into the season were how would they adjust to life without Dylan Landt and Nick Rodda, but Darley has appeared even more threatening than last season as its players have all stepped up to fill the void.
An impressive 20-point win against North Ballarat in round five looked to be a result that would catapult East Point's season.
Instead, the Roos have since slumped to a three-game losing streak, including a crucial defeat to Redan, and now find themselves one game outside the top six at the King's Birthday break.
East Point's best is unquestionably good enough for finals but Jackson Merrett's side will need to return to its winning ways following the bye, or risk leaving it too late.
The Lakers had every opportunity to head into the break with two wins to their name but let a golden opportunity slip against Bacchus Marsh.
Not only did the loss cost them the chance of doubling their 2022 win tally after just seven matches, it established that the Lakers may still be one of the two bottom sides this season.
There has been a hint of deja vu in 2023 for Lake Wendouree, which has had competitive moments throughout some tough battles but failed to convert it into four points, something outgoing coach Jack Fitzpatrick was hoping to improve on this season.
RECORD: 7-1, 185.22%
A near-flawless start to their premiership defence has the Bloods sitting second on the ladder with just one defeat to their name.
Aaron Tymms has admitted his side still has some work to do before reaching its premiership-winning best, with Melton fighting back from deficits in four of its seven wins this season.
Despite this, the Bloods would happily take a 7-1 record into what is a two-week break for them as they aim to save their best form for the most important part of the season.
Melton South's start to 2023 has been historically bad, with the Panthers enduring a triple-digit defeat in all eight matches this season.
Round eight saw the departure of co-coach Jason Hamilton, with Ryan Hoy to continue on as sole coach for the remainder of the season.
The Panthers lost 12 of their top 15 players before the season, meaning a drop-off was expected, but there are not too many positives, if any, to take out of this season to date.
It was a frustrating start to the season for Brendan McCartney's young side, with second-half fade-outs costing them against Sunbury, Redan and East Point.
Since that round five defeat to the Roos, North Ballarat has looked an entirely different side, finding the form and connection that had many predicting it to be this season's on-the-rise side.
The jury is still out on where this side truly sits ahead of a big-time Darley clash, but a statement-making win against Sebastopol has given the Roosters the much-needed belief that they are capable.
Redan is in the top six at the King's Birthday bye which is a small win for Gary Learmonth's side, but all four of the Lions' wins have come against sides below them on the ladder.
The win against East Point was undoubtedly an important scalp, but Redan's other triumphs including Lake Wendouree (1-6), Ballarat (2-5) and Bacchus Marsh (1-6) mean its current record could be skewed.
The Lions however, can only play who is in front of them and Learmonth has noted that if his side expects to play finals then it has to take care of business against the lower sides.
It appears as though Redan and East Point will battle it out for the last spot in the top six, which makes the Lions' win at Eastern Oval all the more crucial.
Sebastopol sits third with the second-best percentage across the league, but last year's grand finalists still have some work to do to recapture their late-season form in 2022.
A loss against North Ballarat potentially provided the Burra with the wake-up call they needed, with Sebastopol yet to take down a side in the top six this season.
The alarm bells are - understandably - far from being rung as the incredibly-deep Burra appear destined for another finals finish, but there is notable distance between them and the likes of Darley and Melton midway through the season.
There was plenty of hype out at Clarke Oval heading into the season with the Lions tipped to rise this year.
The Lions have since taken care of business against fellow finals hopefuls in North Ballarat and Redan, while also putting up a strong fight against Melton.
The impressive wins against the Roosters and Lions are more than enough information for Hodgson to know that his side is on the right path this season
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
