Mount Pleasant's Kilderkin Distillery is inviting everyone to celebrate all things gin on Saturday.
The Larrikin Gin team will be celebrating World Gin Day, which is held on the second Saturday of June every year.
World Gin Day initially started in the UK but like gin itself, is now sweeping the world.
Kilderkin Distillery co-owner Rebecca Mathews said the day offered an opportunity for the distillery to showcase its products.
It will include an opportunity to learn more about gin and its production with free mini distillery tours.
For those wanting a more serious insight into the workings of the distillery, a gin education class with curated tastings will be held.
Ms Mathews said the distillery's signature gin drinks would be poured all day.
"Over the years of making and serving gin we have discovered that not everyone likes tonic with their gins so we offer other mixers as well," Ms Mathews said.
"In addition, the team has developed a special surprise World Gin Day cocktail as an addition to the range of popular cocktails that are available on a regular basis."
Gin Monkey, aka Emma Stokes, is behind World Gin Day which was founded in 2009. It allows people over the legal drinking age to celebrate and enjoy gin.
Kilderkin Distillery opened its cellar door at the former Sunnyside Woolen Mill site in May 2022. It is home to the Larrikin Gin range and liqueurs.
The distillery's World Gin Day event will be held at 14A Hill Street, Mount Pleasant, on Saturday from 12pm to 7pm.
To book, go to events@kilderkindistillery.com.au or call 0423 000 166.
