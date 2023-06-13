Talent League: Get to know the Rebels' draftee hopefuls

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels boast five up-and-coming talents in Vic Country's squad for the 2023 AFL National Championships.
Lachlan Charleson (East Point), Joel Freijah (Horsham Saints), Sam Lalor (Bacchus Marsh), Luamon Lual (South Warrnambool) and George Stevens (South Warrnambool) have been selected in the 31-player squad.
The five boys have enjoyed break-out seasons at the Talent League program ahead of Vic Country's opening match against South Australia on June 18.
South Warrnambool products in Stevens and Lual are looming as first-round selections, while Freijah's stocks have skyrocketed this Talent League season.
Rebels Boys coach David Loader introduces the draftee hopefuls.
"Coming off an ACL injury, George's progression back to football was rehab in 2022 and a half-back role early into season 2023," Loader said.
"He looked really competent at half back but over the last couple of weeks he's worked his way back into the midfield and has been playing as a genuine inside midfielder who gets plenty of the ball.
"He's a big, powerful player who is clean below his knees and is a great reader of the game with a high-level kick on both sides of his body."
"Luamon has taken his game to a new level this season, we've always thought that he is the best small defender in the Talent League but he's really built on his ability to be offensive which really opens the game up," Loader said.
"He's highlighted how damaging he can be off half back with his run and carry which is starting to equate into shots on goals as well.
"He is doing a really good job of building on what he already had in place to become a much more rounded and better package as a footballer."
"Joel has really grown and been able to build on his game because he is more physically able to this year," Loader said.
"He is a high-end runner who holds great structure in the game and has a really good understanding of playing outside-mid roles but also has the ability to move forward and hit the scoreboard.
"His performance against Dandenong (27 disposals, six goals) was one of the most impressive games I've seen. It is a game that stands out over the last 15 years of Rebels footy."
"Lachie is such an affectionate young bloke, he's loved by everyone and people love the way he goes about his footy because he's got such high energy and is really driven," Loader said.
"The way he plays is quite infectious in how he wants the team that he's with to be better. He's been able to bring that to the Vic Country group which the coaches absolutely love.
"He's a small forward that can go through the midfield for Vic Country, when he applies his pressure and brings his A Grade class in the forward half he becomes bloody hard to stop."
"I'm really reticent to make comparisons but Sam reminds me so much of Dustin Martin as a kid," Loader said.
"He's big, he's strong and he kicks the ball well as an inside midfielder. We're really looking forward to what is in front of him in the years to come.
"He's got some real traits but he also has a great ability to get forward and hit the scoreboard as well because he's such a good one-on-one player."
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
