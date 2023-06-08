This Melbourne-based band are looking forward to the remainder of their Australian tour, including a stop in Ballarat, before heading overseas for the first time and testing their music in front of a new audience.
Floodlights will be taking to the stage at Volta this weekend as they tour their second album Painting of My Time, among the busiest weekend in the city's calendar.
This will not be their first time in Ballarat.
Singer, songwriter and guitarist Louis Parsons said bringing their music to different venues and audiences was important to the band.
"We want to connect with people from all around Australia, from all walks of life," he told The Courier.
"That's why we love going out to regional places."
The group are settling into their Australian tour off the back of a successful performance in Texas which landed them a deal with a UK-based booking agency.
Once the tour wraps up they will be making their way overseas to play their music to a different audience.
Ashlee Kehoe, who plays guitar, harmonica and vocals, said there was something special when they played shows in Victoria since they have been "on a journey" with the band from their origins to the first overseas trips.
"There's something so nice about coming back home and playing to people that have supported us," Kehoe said.
Their coming UK tour will be a different type of challenge for the band, performing for an audience who doesn't know their work.
The group have also started putting together their third album. Parsons said it would be interesting to see the different influences their travel could have on their music. "Travelling around you realise how Victoria is such an amazing place for music," Kehoe said.
"I feel like it sort of is all coming back now, post-COVID (lockdowns), which is a really nice feeling."
The live music scene has been struggling to bounce back as industry-wide insurance hikes as well as general cost of living pressures make putting on shows difficult.
But industry bodies are hopeful for the future.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
