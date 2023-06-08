Ballarat turns up the heat this winter | Out & About magazine

From winter festivals to visual spectacles, there's plenty to explore and enjoy this season. Here's just a taste.
Pre-Raphaelites: Drawing & Watercolours
The Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood are among the most loved artists of the 19th century. Th ey looked back to the simplicity and directness of Mediaeval and Renaissance art with naturalistic poses and the use of brilliant colour, painting with originality and authenticity. They celebrated their friends and heroes and took inspiration from the art and poetry about which they were passionate. These rarely-seen, often fragile artworks off er an intimate and rare look into the world of the Pre-Raphaelite artists, models and friends. It includes works of extraordinary beauty, from the portraits they made of each other, studies for paintings and commissions, to subjects taken from history, literature and landscape.
In The Company of Morris
Presented In conjunction with Pre-Raphaelites: Drawings & Watercolours, the exhibition In the company of Morris celebrates the ongoing legacy of the Pre-Raphaelites and William Morris in the work of Australian artists in the Art Gallery of Ballarat Collection from the 19th century until today.
Witches and Wizards Festival
Dress up and immerse yourself in a world of magic and wizardry. The festival features a range of activities including wand-making workshops, spellcasting in the Wizards Tower and potion-making classes. Visitors can also learn about the history and lore of magic and wizardry through live performances and demonstrations.
Salon sessions with the Melba Opera Trust
The Melba Opera Trust was established in 2008 to provide scholarships to develop Australia's most promising young opera singers and repetiteurs. The Trust ensures young Australian opera singers and repetiteurs with exceptional promise are supported fi nancially during postgraduate training, which acts as the bridge to becoming polished professionals on the opera world stage. Don't miss this stunning series.
Henry Rollins: Good to see you tour
On this 2023 tour, Rollins faithfully recounts the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger in the past months. It's been an interesting time to say the least and this spoken word poet has got some great stories to tell.
Ballarat Winter Festival
The Ballarat Winter Festival is set to dazzle and amaze again this year, with an impressive line-up of events. Experience the sound, lights and wintry delights of Sovereign Hill's Winter Wonderlights, then get your skates on at the pop-up ice skating rink in the Ballarat CBD.
Winter Wonderlights at Sovereign Hill
Sovereign Hill's Winter Wonderlights will dazzle again this winter with sound, lights, and wintry delights. With a shimmering light show, full theatre program, delicious treats, snow, hands-on kids' activities and more, Sovereign Hill delivers a Christmas in July like no other. Winter Wonderlights begins as soon as the sky is dark enough.
AFL Round 20 - Western Bulldogs vs GWS
The Western Bulldogs host Greater Western Sydney Giants at Mars Stadium in Ballarat on Saturday 28 July.
The Red Series
Winemakers from the Pyrenees will gather in Ballarat for two days of wine lovers' heaven. The Red Series showcases the best wines from western Victoria, giving guests the chance to meet the makers behind their favourite wines.
This story is from the new edition of Out & About magazine. Click here to read the entire publication online.
Ballarat International Foto Biennale
See the world in a new light at the 10th Ballarat International Foto Biennale. From galleries to laneways, city streets to businesses, and historic buildings, the Biennale showcases the works of international and Australian photographers, providing a unique perspective on the world we live in. Come along to immerse yourself in the beauty and truth of photography and discover the real stories behind the images.
CX Ballarat
Part of the AusCycling cycle-cross national series, CX Ballarat returns for 2023 with races for riders of all ages and abilities.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
