Ballarat turns up the heat this winter | Out & About magazine

The Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood are among the most loved artists of the 19th century. Th ey looked back to the simplicity and directness of Mediaeval and Renaissance art with naturalistic poses and the use of brilliant colour, painting with originality and authenticity. They celebrated their friends and heroes and took inspiration from the art and poetry about which they were passionate. These rarely-seen, often fragile artworks off er an intimate and rare look into the world of the Pre-Raphaelite artists, models and friends. It includes works of extraordinary beauty, from the portraits they made of each other, studies for paintings and commissions, to subjects taken from history, literature and landscape.

