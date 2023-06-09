It will be full-steam ahead for locomotive enthusiasts, with four days of historic train trips.
Ballarat Steam Weekend started on Friday June 9 with a journey from Newport to Ballarat, and will conclude on Monday June 12 with a two-hour trip from Ballarat to Melbourne's Southern Cross Station.
Across Saturday and Sunday there will be five rides a day from Ballarat to Lal Lal and back.
Steam Rail Victoria's Jeremy Lavery said 270 people had booked out the train from Newport to Ballarat in the search for a more nostalgic form of travel.
"You can get right up close to the steam engines, and you can feel the heat coming off them, and see the steam and smoke coming out of them," he said.
"When you sit in the cars, you can open the windows and stick your head out, get the soot in your eyes - it's just a nostalgic thing and a bit of a throwback to the past."
Mr Lavery said the experience of riding the steam trains, which were in operation from 1915 to the early 1960s, was completely different to riding the "fairly sterile" modern trains of today.
On Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11 trains will be departing Ballarat between 8:45am and 2:45pm, tickets can be purchased online.
