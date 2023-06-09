The Courier
Historic trains to arrive for Ballarat Steam Weekend 2023

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
June 9 2023 - 7:30pm
Steam engines will run multiple trips between Ballarat and Lal Lal as well as travelling to and from Ballarat and Southern Cross Station. Picture supplied
It will be full-steam ahead for locomotive enthusiasts, with four days of historic train trips.

