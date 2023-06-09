The Courier
Ballarat Co-op to run early childhood education in Ballan

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 9 2023 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
The Yaluk Burron early learning centre is under construction on the corner of Stead and Steiglitz streets Ballan. Picture by The Courier.
The Yaluk Burron early learning centre is under construction on the corner of Stead and Steiglitz streets Ballan. Picture by The Courier.

An early learning centre in Ballan is due to become the third in the town - and the third in the region run by Ballarat's aboriginal co-operative.

Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

