The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

Philip O'Keefe blazed trail for people with MND, trialling brain computer interface

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
June 11 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philip O'Keefe was a selfless man who loved helping others and giving back.
Philip O'Keefe was a selfless man who loved helping others and giving back.

As Big Freeze events raising funds for motor neurone disease capture headlines, Philip O'Keefe blazed his own trail. He was one of the first people in the world to trial ground-breaking technology to help those with MND, sending a tweet using only his thoughts. MONIQUE PATTERSON reports.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.