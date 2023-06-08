A woman and two of her young children have escaped a fire in a Ballan home.
The blaze was first reported about 5.50pm on Thursday in Fisken Street, close to the town's railway station.
The occupant was able to retrieve a cat and dog while Ballan firefighters in two tankers put out the flames.
The Courier understands an electrical fault was the cause, however it is not clear how much damage the fire caused.
Conditions in Ballan were drizzly at the time but the immediate was covered in smoke.
Neighbours and passers-by stopped to reassure the occupant.
