Competition over retail patronage is heating up as three main shopping precincts pit convenience against destination locations.
Investment in additional development at Stockland Wendouree is the latest bid to bring in customers and highlights the confidence big name brands have in retail spaces. Car parks are blocked outside Stockland to make way for Mexican restaurant Guzman y Gomez.
Work has begun to build a dine-in and take-a-way location for the well known Mexican brand which is expected to be completed, weather permitting, by November 2023. Its the second GyG location in the works, with plans for a Sebastopol location put before the City of Ballarat in March 2023 alongside another unnamed cafe drive-thru.
The chain has over 20 locations close to Melbourne but the only regional venues are in Bendigo and Mildura.
In 2018 Stockland underwent a $37 million development to create a new wing with anchor store Woolworths, 25 new spaces and a focus on building a space people would want to socialise and hang out in, the centre manager at the time said.
In late 2021, before stage two development of DTC, the centre was sold to Shopping Centres Australia, which owns almost 100 centres across Australia, for $112 million.
The two retails centres have placed themselves next to the city's two big growth zones in the west and north.
While the north precinct is in very early planning stages, to the west council anticipates over 20,000 people are to move in over the next 14 years. By contrast, Ballarat council are spending $18.6 million on the revitalisation of Bridge Mall in an effort to bring people back to the retail space in the CBD.
At the same time confidence in destination dining has established Armstrong Street as the food centre of town.
So much so, food destinations are spilling into Mair Street, with Pancho set to move into a bigger space and Liam Downes and Drew Harry calling the street home for two of their restaurants Moon and Mountain and Ragazzone.
A Stockland spokesperson said their customers are drawn to the mix of "casual dining options that will be boosted with the arrival of the new" GyG.
"[This] will provide customers with more choice and the convenience of a drive-through restaurant," they said.
While work is ongoing during the second half of the year there will be some car park and entrance disruptions.
Carparks on the Gillies Street North side of the complex are closed but main entrances into the shopping centre will not be disturbed.
Some footpaths on Norman Street are closed and centre management advise pedestrians to be aware and follow available signage.
The Taxi Rant have been relocated from the Golden Nugget entrance to the front of Australia Post and some disabled parking have also been relocated.
Minor works to the centre will also be completed at the same time and the main food court outdoor dining space will be closed during construction.
An additional car park will be created near the Norman Street entrance. These minor works are expected to be completed by September.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
