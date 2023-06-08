The Courier
Stockland Wendouree carparks closed to build a Guzman y Gomez

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated June 9 2023 - 10:10am, first published 5:30am
Construction begins for development at Stockland Wednouree. Picture by Kate Healy.
Competition over retail patronage is heating up as three main shopping precincts pit convenience against destination locations.

