BFNL 2023: Who is leading your club's best-and-fairest?

The King's Birthday bye provides a chance to see who might be leading your club's best-and-fairest count through eight rounds.
The Courier looks ahead to awards night to try and see who has been the standout performer for your club.
New recruit Jake McCreery has quickly become one of the most damaging players in the competition.
The former SANFL player has earned maximum votes from Jason Williams on three occasions this season and, alongside Tyson Shea and Luke Goetz, is a pivotal part of the Cobras rebuild.
It would be a neck-and-neck battle between Will Liston and Mitch Bishop at Alfredton with Chris Maple regularly full of praise for the duo.
While one of the pair is leading the count right now, Paddy Simpson could throw his hat in the ring when he returns following the bye.
Darley's reigning Henderson Medalist Brett Bewley has had some big games this season, but Darley's best-and-fairest count would be a lot closer than expected at the moment.
Shane Page was judged Darley's best player twice in the Devils opening three games, as well as round six, while Billy Myers has capitalised on Bewley's quiet form over recent weeks with strong performances against both Melton sides.
All eyes are on the Johnston brothers for East Point as Matt and Jordan appear to have picked up right where they left off last season.
Jordan picked up best-on-ground honours against Ballarat, while also earning maximum coaches votes against Sebastopol which could prove the difference in the margin eight rounds in.
Shaun Finlayson has only lined up in five games this season but there is every chance the veteran ruck is leading the Lakers' best-and-fairest count at this stage.
If not Finlayson, then Lake Wendouree captain Joel O'Connell has been a mainstay in Jack Fitzpatrick's best players this year for his side.
Aaron Tymms said Melton's best-and-fairest count would be awfully close between Liam Carter, who has booted 21 goals this season, and the always-reliable Jordyn Cotter at this stage of the season.
A recent purple patch from ruck Brett McIntyre has thrown his hat in the ring, with the big man earning Tymms' full votes in wins against Redan and Bacchus Marsh.
McIntyre is the only Bloods player with multiple best-on-ground performances in wins this season.
Melton South captain Cody Chapman has been a rare highlight amongst a historically bad season for the Panthers, with the inspirational skipper unquestionably leading his side's best-and-fairest count.
Chapman began his season as the best Panther afield in the opening three clashes, while new recruit Cassius White has also impressed.
Riley Polkinghorne has made up for lost time since missing the Roosters' opening contest, now finding himself clear leader of The Courier's player of the year award.
In a star-studded North Ballarat line-up blessed with the likes of Cam McCallum and Stewart Crameri, Polkinghorne has finished top-three in Brendan McCartney's best players six times already.
McCallum is the only Rooster to be judged best-on-ground by McCartney in multiple wins with match-winning outings against Redan and Sebastopol.
Lachlan George's injury has created the opportunity for other Lions to step up and make a name for themselves, but the already-proven Izaac Grant has showed he is more than capable of being Redan's number one man.
Grant is averaging 130 ranking points and has become a familiar face in the best players for Redan this season.
Sebastopol co-coaches in Michael Columbro and Luke Kiel have both been in awe of what Bailey Medwell has been able to achieve since returning from injury this season.
The Burra's well-balanced side means that their best-and-fairest count could be anyone's for the taking, but Medwell has polled in the top three coaches votes a team-high four times through seven matches this season, one more than both Riley O'Keefe and Jack Bambury.
Travis Hodgson believed that despite missing two games to VFL duties, Harrison Minton-Connell would be leading the Lions' best-and-fairest voting at the King's Birthday bye.
Hodgson gave Minton-Connell best-on-ground honours against Melton and Lake Wendouree, with Nathan Wood also enjoying two best-on-ground performances against Darley and Melton South.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
