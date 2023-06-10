The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor: Will homelessness numbers go up because of rent increases?

By Letters to the Editor
June 10 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture by Kate Healy.
File picture by Kate Healy.

The silence is deafening from the media about the rent increases that will likely stream from the Victorian government's recent budget decision at a time when Australia has the highest core inflation rate of any G7 country and we have had a massive number of recent interest rate hikes with more possible in the near future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.