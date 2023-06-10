The silence is deafening from the media about the rent increases that will likely stream from the Victorian government's recent budget decision at a time when Australia has the highest core inflation rate of any G7 country and we have had a massive number of recent interest rate hikes with more possible in the near future.
All residential rentals will likely increase from the decision to slap on a so-called COVID levy from January 1, 2024 to recover over the next 10 years, funds to pay down the government's massive over-borrowing for largely Melbourne infrastructure works.
Victoria owes more than NSW, SA and Queensland put together.
The levy and the inflation rate will cause somewhere above about $25 upwards a week for the lowest value residence. Much more for an average house in Wendouree and Sebastopol and greater still for one in Lucas or Lake Gardens.
All rentals will be affected.
It is not possible to work out actual increases now because of a tricky little twist in the logistics of the application.
This is because the levy will be applied on the value of land as at December 31, but that figure will not be released to property owners until about April 2024.
With regular reports of the rental market being tough, I can only see more people sleeping on park benches and in shopfronts as property sales are forced into an owner-occupier market.
Peter Berlyn, Mount Rowan
It's no wonder that Central Highlands Water's proposal to increase its upfront charges for new properties and houses has been rejected by the Water Price Regulator.
CHW has proposed a 445 per cent increase in New Growth Zones from $1504 to an astronomical $8200 over the next five years.
CHW is out of touch with the current cost of living and housing affordability issues.
Peter Coulthard, Buninyong
As part of the redevelopment of the Ballarat Base Hospital, the current plans include the demolition of the 19th century buildings at 1006-1008 Sturt Street, comprising three fully intact Victorian shops and a historic stable block, possibly the oldest remnant of the original hospital block.
These buildings complement the historic hospital buildings, which now house BRICC and Psychiatric Services, as an integral section of the streetscape framing the sympathetically designed modern entrance to the Psychiatric Unit.
The loss of these buildings would, in and of itself, be tragic.
Ballarat has already lost much of the built environment which contributes to its character as a gold boom city, and there are a number of current development proposals in the city that would further erode this sensibility.
However, Grampians Health has insisted that demolition of these buildings, together with the former medical practice on the corner of Anticline Lane, is necessary for the successful development of the hospital - a decision that is final and irreversible.
Final plans for the new hospital reveal the vital use this land will be put to is a driveway, car parking and landscaping.
This is beyond vandalism, and reveals a scandalous disregard for the heritage of Ballarat, and an appalling lack of imagination, on the part of the architects, the developers, and the board of Grampians Health.
Proof of the viability for repurposing heritage buildings is displayed mere metres away in the aforementioned BRICC and Psychiatric Services buildings.
Floor space is always at a premium in any public hospital, and no amount of future-proofing will ever provide sufficient space for current needs, let alone future requirements.
These buildings would be ideal for providing accommodation for community-facing services such as Hospital in the Home, social work, occupational therapy etc, while respecting the heritage of Ballarat and the Ballarat Base Hospital.
Many years ago, community agitation prevented the desolation of Bakery Hill when plans for a McDonald's restaurant required the complete demolition of the east end of Bridge Street.
They insisted then that there was only one architectural option for their restaurants.
The council at that time was apathetic and encouraging of development at any cost; it was only the community who stood firm to prevent that destruction and force the McDonald's corporation to accommodate the history of Ballarat. No-one now could deny the correctness of that decision.
Many approaches have been made to the Ballarat Base Hospital, the City of Ballarat council and our local MLA Michaela Settle, to prevent this wanton destruction, to no avail.
All insist that the decision has been made and that their hands are tied. The heritage of Ballarat must be protected, and once again it will fall on the Ballarat community to protect it.
Everyone who feels strongly about our history must object in the strongest terms to those mentioned above. If this demolition goes ahead, our entire community will be the poorer for it.
Richard Collins, Golden Point
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.