Plea to remain vigilant about COVID through winter

COVID levels in Ballarat remain among the highest in the state as health experts warn of a winter wave of illness.
New research has shown fewer people are taking precautions against the virus or testing if they have symptoms.
In the past week Ballarat recorded 216 new COVID cases, the fifth largest number of any local government area in the state.
Although the number was lower than it has been in previous weeks, cases are expected to increase as we get further into winter.
"Winter brings with it colder months, and more time spent indoors, all of which increase the likelihood of the spread of respiratory infections like influenza and COVID-19," said University of Sydney infectious diseases specialist Professor Robert Booy.
"This year there is a real risk of a triple wave of influenza, COVID-19 and other viruses impacting our communities and those at higher risk of severe illness."
Victoria's Infectious Diseases Surveillance Report shows the number of cases of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and other winter ills notified to the health department is increasing.
So far this year, Ballarat has recorded 250 laboratory confirmed cases of influenza and 154 cases of RSV which can be serious particularly for babies and young children, and the elderly.
There is also concern that the real level of COVID in the community is much higher, with many people viewing the risk of COVID as the 'new normal' similar to flu, and not testing when they have symptoms or reporting if they do test positive at home.
"We can all help protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities by staying up to date with booster vaccinations, practicing COVID-safe behaviours, such as wearing masks, hand sanitisation and social distancing, testing if you feel unwell and checking your eligibility for oral anti-viral medicines as we head into the colder season" Professor Booy said.
The warning came as Victoria's chief health officer Professor Brett Sutton, who became a familiar face during COVID pandemic press conferences, resigned from his position to take up a new job with the CSIRO.
