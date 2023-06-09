The Courier
Plea to remain vigilant about COVID through winter

MS
By Michelle Smith
June 10 2023 - 4:30am
Victoria's chief health officer Professor Brett Sutton, a familiar face during the COVID pandemic, has resigned to take on a new job at CSIRO.
COVID levels in Ballarat remain among the highest in the state as health experts warn of a winter wave of illness.

