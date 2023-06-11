One of Ballarat's established gin distilleries is planning to expand after securing two state government grants.
Kilderkin Distillery received the grants through Agricultural Victoria's $10 million distillery door program.
Co-owner Chris Pratt welcomed the grants which support the state's growing distillery industry.
The first grant will provide support to increase production to meet the growing demand for Kilderkin products, while the second will support the venue to boost visitor economy.
"These grants make a huge difference to small businesses and really support growth across the industry and the development of what we now think of as distillery tourism with an increasing number of people showing an interest in the production of artisan spirits," Mr Pratt said.
The supporting boosting visitor economy grant will focus on further developments in the distillery bar.
"It includes upgrading the kitchen so we can offer a wider range of food options, developing the outdoor space with more suitable tables and seating, along with umbrellas for the days when the sun shines, and more comfortable indoor seating," Mr Pratt said.
"The funding also supports the development of masterclasses that provide much more participant engagement."
The $10 million distillery door program, which offers grants of up to $70,000, was extended in the 2023-24 state budget.
Minister for Agriculture Gayle Tierney said Kilderkin Distillery made a valuable contribution to the state.
"The Andrews Labor government recognises the valuable contribution businesses like Kilderkin Distillery have on their communities, our agriculture sector and regional economy," Ms Tierney said.
"The $10 million extension of the distillery door program announced in the 2023-24 Victorian state budget ensures our burgeoning distilling industry will continue to thrive."
Victoria's distillery industry is a relatively new sector, but it is already punching above its weight and gaining international recognition.
Kilderkin Distillery, located in Mount Pleasant, is an award-winning distillery with medals won in the prestigious international London Spirits Competition, Australian Distilled Spirits Awards and a trophy for the best Australian liqueur.
It hosts art displays, music events and functions.
