Ballarat residents have saved $23,000 thanks to the council's cloth nappy rebate

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
June 10 2023 - 2:00pm
City of Ballarat deputy mayor Amy Johnson says she was pleased to see the council include the cloth nappy rebate in the 2023-24 draft budget.
They may be small things to reuse but a rebate scheme has helped Ballarat save thousands of dollars and helped keep a big load out of landfill.

