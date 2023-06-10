They may be small things to reuse but a rebate scheme has helped Ballarat save thousands of dollars and helped keep a big load out of landfill.
In its first year, 900 people successfully applied for the City of Ballarat's rebate on reusable cloth nappy products, reusable period products and reusable breast pads.
This equated to $23,000 out of the $30,000 budgeted for this rebate.
Deputy mayor Amy Johnson said she would love to be able to have councillors supporting a greater costing for the rebate in the 2024-25 budget.
"I've been really pleased with the number of applications we've received over the last 12 months," Cr Johnson said.
"Community members have been really excited because they've seen these types of programs roll-out in other municipalities and we know the start up costs can be quite high in regards to starting your cloth nappy journey.
"Reusable period products are a really great investment, particularly with the council offering 50 per cent off the cost, of up to $100, and the average period cup retailing between $40 to $50."
Reusable pads can retail from upwards of $15.
Period product costs can vary between $15 and $50 a month.
The rebate was first introduced in March 2022 in an effort to aid with landfill from single-use nappies and period products.
The City of Ballarat claimed the council sent 8 million nappies to landfill every year.
Cr Johnson said the rebate could make a difference when it came to landfill.
"Every family that chooses to use reusable instead of single-use nappies can feel very happy in the knowledge they are significantly reducing waste to landfill as a result of their actions," she said.
Cr Johnson has first-hand experience using cloth nappies, using them with her second child and encouraged families to try them even if there is a learning curve.
"Initially, I found it quite overwhelming to understand the process of how to clean, how to launder the nappies," she said.
"However, I found some great support groups online who provided really clear and basic information that allowed me to develop an easy wash routine and once I got into the swing of it it became quite easy."
Nappies can cost child rearing families upwards of $100 a month. Cr Johnson said a bonus was she never had to worry about "running out of nappies".
The rebate allows Ballarat households to apply for claim some of the costs of buying cloth nappies, reusable period products, and reusable maternity breast pads.
Cr Johnson said the rebate was a "positive initiative" from the council. "It supports our residents to make environmentally sustainable choices but also helps reduce the cost of living," she said.
The rebate includes 50 per cent of the purchase price, limited to up to $100, for reusable cloth nappy products, reusable period and sanitary products, and reusable breast pads.
Cloth nappies products include cloth nappies, reusable swim nappies, reusable training nappies, reusable inner liner for nappies, reusable wet bags, and reusable wipes for cloth nappy use.
Reusable period products include reusable period pads, period proof bathers, leak proof underwear and period cups.
Residents can claim the rebate by applying to the council after purchasing the reusable products with a copy of the receipt and proof of residence such as rates notice, drivers' licence, utility bill or other document with your address.
The program allows for one application for each product type per household.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
