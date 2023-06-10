Internet users are being encouraged to learn how to protect themselves against scammers.
Be Connected lead digital mentor Greg Horgan said the rate of online scams was increasing and scammers were becoming more sophisticated in their approach to potential victims.
He said fraudsters impersonating banks, Microsoft and the Australian Taxation Office were common.
The ATO has already received 19,843 reports of scams in the 2022-23 financial year and an increase is expected as people prepare to lodge their tax returns.
Mr Horgan said a lot of people, especially seniors, were terrified of the ATO contacting them.
"They think they are going to take their pension from them, but the ATO is not going to do that. If they want you, they will already have you," Mr Horgan said.
"The first thing you know about it, you will get a phone call or a letter. You won't get an email."
Mr Horgan said a Ballarat couple lost $4000 last week after they were hit by a scammer impersonating their bank.
He said the easiest step for people experiencing spam activity was to delete the email or text message.
"Most people will get spam emails and most won't do anything to encourage the spammers. They will follow the rules and get rid of them but they (scammers) are getting cleverer," Mr Horgan said.
"The easiest thing people can do is to delete the emails as they come in. Don't read them, just delete them."
Mr Horgan will present two free workshops on staying safe online. The first workshop will focus on phishing and romance scams while the second will be on investment, remote access and crypto scams.
"We think they need to come along more out of a sense of knowing it's ok to get on the internet, to use email, all the wonderful things technology can bring. They're ok if they use them carefully," Mr Horgan said.
"What we aim to do is give them information about the sort of things to be careful with."
The neighbourhood houses of Ballarat East, Ballarat North and Wendouree have partnered to deliver the workshops through the Australian government's Be Connected initiative.
Ballarat East Neighbourhood House manager Sarah Greenwood-Smith encouraged at-risk people to attend the workshops.
"We encourage people to come along to this workshop and let people know who they think might be at risk of online scams," Ms Greenwood-Smith said.
"We are grateful to the federal government for funding this important program through the Be Connected program."
The workshops will be held at Ballarat East Neighbourhood House, Barkly Square on Wednesday, June 21 at 9.30am to 11am and 11.30am to 1pm. A free morning tea will be offered.
To register, go to https://www.ballarateastnh.org.au/support/be-connected-online
