King's Birthday honours 2023: Anneke Deutsch

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated June 12 2023 - 8:39am, first published 4:00am
After tireless years of volunteer work, Anneke Deutsch has been recognised for her efforts in the areas of sustainability, housing and aged care.

