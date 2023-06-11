Jodie Gillett has been a stalwart of the Ballarat business community for more than 15 years, but as she reflects on her legacy, she said it could have been a very different story.
After battling autoimmune diseases since the age of 12, Ms Gillett was so sick she was forced to leave school at just 15-years-old.
"If I feel proud of anything, I feel proud of the fact that I've managed to have to deal with those illnesses and still be able to give back to the city that I live in," she said.
"I was told by one particular teacher, in front of the whole class that I would never amount to anything, which wasn't overly inspiring."
Despite the uphill battle she faced in her formative years, the Commerce Ballarat chief executive will be recognised for her service to business in Ballarat by being awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia.
Ms Gillett said the award was a reflection of not just her own achievements, but that of everyone she has worked with since she started with Commerce Ballarat in 2008.
"I've been supported by an amazing group of board members and staff," she said.
"This award is really for all of them, to acknowledge the work that they've done over that period of time.
"They're constantly innovating and thinking of different ways that they can support the community they love, and it certainly wouldn't be the same organisation today if they weren't a part of it."
While Ms Gillett admits to putting in a lot of additional hours over her years in the job, especially since the pandemic struck, she said the tight-knit Ballarat business community make her work as easy as possible.
"It's been an honour and a privilege to support and work for our business community, they are pretty amazing," she said.
"I talk frequently with my counterparts in other areas, and it really hits home at how they [Ballarat businesses] come together to work collaboratively and to support each other, and that's been incredibly evident during COVID."
"You'll go to the opening of a new restaurant or a new bar, and there will be so many people from the industry, from their competitors, and they're all there to support them. They are incredibly generous with their time giving back to the city, which certainly makes my job a whole lot easier."
While the Ballarat business community works well together, Ms Gillett said the past three years have been the most difficult of her tenure with Commerce Ballarat.
She said it has been "very challenging" for small and medium businesses to have to juggle the combined pressures of family, work and their employees during a pandemic.
"It's still very difficult to this day, and I really would love to see a little bit of easing in the environment for them so that they can get some relief," Ms Gillett said.
But despite the challenges through COVID-19 and the current cost of living crisis, Ms Gillett's enthusiasm for the role is in no way diminished. She said she was looking forward to August's business festival, and the Commerce Ballarat Business Excellence Awards.
"I've been doing this job for 15 years, but there hasn't been a year when I don't have a little tear when I feel the finalists come in, and I'm so excited to give them that opportunity," she said.
"I'm always excited about what's coming out, that's the joy of the job, if I get bored I can always just invent something new to do. We just keep going, and keep trying to come up with new ideas."
