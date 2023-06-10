Agricultural training in the region will be overhauled with Federation TAFE and Longerenong College becoming partners to modernise training for future agricultural professionals.
The project will see the Free TAFE Certificate II, III and IV agriculture programs revitalised, develop a pathway from the TAFE certificate courses to Longerenong's Diploma of Applied Agronomy and Advanced Diploma of Agribusiness Management courses, and build stronger connections from agricultural vocational education and training in secondary schools into higher education and workplaces.
The two institutions, which provide most training for agriculture students in the Central Highlands, Wimmera, and Grampians areas, have received $1.87 million from the state government for the project, designed to tackle skill shortages in agriculture.
Ballarat Agricultural and Pastoral Society, Southern Farming Systems and Western Agriculture will also support the training overhaul, providing access to their trial sites for student education.
Wathaurong Aboriginal Co-operative will work with the institutions to embed indigenous cultural information, including recognition of traditional landowners, into the certificate qualifications.
With agriculture changing rapidly to take advantage of emerging technologies, the courses will also focus on sustainability, efficiency, contemporary farming practices, and the impact of a move to a zero emissions economy on the agricultural sector.
Longerenong College head of campus and general manager Avril Hogan said the college would host intensive training days and weeks for Federation students including the DATA Farm with its focus on precision agriculture technology, and 1100 hectare commercial farm.
"Making agriculture education more accessible through online training opens the industry to those who would like to retrain but cannot commit to full time study," Ms Hogah said.
Federation TAFE deputy vice chancellor and chief executive Liam Sloan said the grant would support a "fresh and modernised" curriculum for students from both institutions and provide the best outcomes for students and communities.
"Federation TAFE is committed to addressing skills shortages in regional areas, particularly in priority sectors such as agriculture," he said.
