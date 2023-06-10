The Courier
Federation TAFE and Longerenong College to overhaul region's agriculture training

MS
By Michelle Smith
June 10 2023 - 8:00pm
A new partnership aims to help increase the number of professionals in agriculture and arrest a skills shortage in the industry
Agricultural training in the region will be overhauled with Federation TAFE and Longerenong College becoming partners to modernise training for future agricultural professionals.

