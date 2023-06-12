At the special council meeting for feedback on the 2023-24 draft budget, the majority of feedback surrounded the City of Ballarat's allocated funds for their climate strategies.
One of the speakers from the meeting was Ballarat Renewable Energy and Zero Emissions president Dr Mary Debrett.
While highlighting BREAZE's concerns, Dr Debrett also offered practical efforts the council could consider.
"We appreciate the plan is intended as a collaboration with the community and the target an 'aspirational' one but we have suggested some funding and leadership from the council is needed," she said.
When speaking to the council, Dr Debrett said the need for climate action has never been more urgent.
"For many Australians the new intensity of extreme weather events, drought, bushfires and floods has made climate change particularly personal," she said.
"We are running out of time and we must act immediately."
On behalf of BREAZE, Dr Debrett said the council needed to "adequately fund" actions to address climate change.
The key issue was the costs awarded to the Climate Action Program which was $210,000.
According to the draft budget document, the program will support coordinated and collective climate action by the City of Ballarat and the community.
"While most actions are related to climate change mitigation activities by the council and the community, some actions are adaptation activities by the City of Ballarat to climate risk," stated in the budget.
The program is aimed to support the Carbon Neutrality Plan and the Ballarat Net Zero Emissions Plan.
BREAZE suggested collaboration with neighbouring LGA community initiative on a Home Electrification Program, a communications program on Victorian Energy Upgrade program about the full range of rebates and subsidies available for homeowners and renters and a Sustainability Awards Program in collaboration with community groups, the aim being to platform the Ballarat Zero Emissions target as a matter of civic pride, in an effort to make reducing emissions a socially and commercially competitive enterprise.
BREAZE wanted to see at least five per cent of total expenditure towards climate action, including education and other resources.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the council was steadfast in their climate action commitment.
"In challenging economic times, being able to service the needs of our community is a challenging balancing act that the council must manage," Cr Hudson said.
"The Ballarat Net Zero Emissions Plan, which outlines an aspirational community-wide target of reaching net zero emissions by 2030, shows how dedicated this council is to sustainability."
Cr Hudson said there was plenty of work still ahead, but the council's dedication to sustainability was unwavering.
Strategies in the 2023-24 draft budget including allocating $1.125 million in capital projects for environmentally sustainable initiatives.
The council has allocated $265,000 to the Solar PV Roll Out Program, and $125,000 to the Biodiversity Strategy Flagship Project. The project which has been allocated the most funds is the second year of expanding the Ballarat North Recycled Water Network, with $365,000.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
