Increased police presence in Ballarat's roads for Operation Regal

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 9 2023 - 7:41pm, first published 5:30pm
Ballarat police conducting breath tests along Skipton Street on Friday as Operation Regal kicked off. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Police say they will test every driver they can in Ballarat as a four-day blitz kicks in over the King's Birthday long weekend.

