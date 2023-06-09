Police say they will test every driver they can in Ballarat as a four-day blitz kicks in over the King's Birthday long weekend.
Operation Regal began on Friday morning, with preliminary breath tests in Skipton Street.
"We've got as many resources as possible here - Ballarat Highway Patrol, State Highway Patrol and Ballarat uniform police," Acting Sergeant Ben Hay said.
"We're really focused on this. The road toll is now at 142 - 39 more than last year - and that's a significant spike.
"Think about it.
"We're looking at 142 families who have lost loved ones they'll never see again.
"These incidents also affect witnesses, first responders, emergency service personnel, friends, workmates and more.
"It has a flow-on effect for a lot of people."
He implored people to drive to the conditions - especially if they were on unfamiliar roads.
"Just because the speed sign says 80km/h or 100km/h, it doesn't actually mean you go as fast as that," Acting Sergeant Hay said.
"If you don't know the area - and if there could be potholes or other things - just drive a bit slower.
"I'd hate to knock on someone's door with the bad news that they'll never see their loved one again. No one wants to do that.
"You also need to think about the effects into the future. It also means you won't spend Christmas with that person ever again."
Acting Sergeant Hay said drivers should not feel pressured to take risks if they were running late.
"If you are late then so be it," he said.
"Being late is not such a bad thing. It's just not worth it if you don't get there at all."
He also pleaded with drivers to monitor fatigue and take regular breaks.
Meanwhile, police in the Mallee have pulled over a driver clocked at almost 180km/h.
According to police, he told them he thought he was "doing 102 or 104 (km/h)."
The 50-year-old was fined $925 and will lose his licence for a year.
Later, the same crew caught a driver 42km/h over the limit, telling police he was speeding because he needed to go to the toilet.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
