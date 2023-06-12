The Courier
New intercultural gathering place in Ballarat nears completion

By Kirra Grimes
Updated June 12 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 1:00pm
A landscape concept vision of the proposed Ballarat Intercultural Garden.
Ballarat community groups will be able to commemorate special occasions out of the shadow of British colonialism as plans for a new intercultural gathering place near completion.

