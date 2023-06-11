THERE was plenty of positive energy in a council check-in session with businesses and community groups which are uniting to tackle one of the world's big problems.
It has been six months since the City of Ballarat council adopted a net zero emissions plan with the aim to hit this target by 2030.
Councillor Belinda Coates said it was a "really ambitious and really bold" goal that needed everyone on board - every business, every household, every community group, every school and every level of government.
She said one secondary student who presented in the forum made clear young people wanted to feel optimistic about the target and were doing great projects on sustainability actions at school. But they also wanted to feel everyone was contributing.
Cr Coates said the City's check-in forum this week offered great inspiration, especially in taking those first steps and re-thinking how we all might start small to help make a big difference.
"People are really proud of their organisations and what they're doing but saying 'it's great what we're doing, but isn't it a big task?'," she said. "It's about how we inspire each other."
Cr Coates said when you considered there were about 9000 businesses in Ballarat, and more than 50,000 households, the net zero emissions plan seemed a huge task.
What helped was when businesses from McCain to small business leaders and advocacy bodies, such as Committee for Ballarat, helped take the lead.
Cr Coates urged everyone to question their workplaces and community groups what they were doing, or could do, to add to the change. Even if this was in re-thinking transport, energy efficiency or waste.
"One thing that was said [in the forum] was we know what we need to do - it is not difficult, just different - and there is no downside," Cr Coates said.
"Households can save money in the cost of energy bills and cost of living in undertaking actions to reduce waste. Reduced emissions means cleaner air for everybody in the city."
City of Ballarat's actions include, but are not limited to: working to transition its fleet cars to electric vehicles; continuing solar roll-out on council facilities; developing a kerbside transition plan and updated waste management strategy; and, advocating with other local government bodies to incorporate an environmental sustainable design provision into planning policy.
Cr Coates said some of the best sustainability inspiration came from our schools, even in their kitchen garden programs.
She said young people "really get it" and are passionate advocates, particularly within their families, to make small changes towards greater sustainability.
City of Ballarat's net zero emissions plan is designed as a roadmap for collaborative action.
Ballarat Renewable Energy and Net Zero Emissions president Mary Debrett said BREAZE was committed to helping everyone live more sustainably.
This included assisting residents to get off gas and fully electrify their homes, and to make homes more thermally efficient.
