The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Transport

Pothole concerns after early winter downpour

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
June 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Potholes on Ballarat-Carngham Road near the corner of Dyson Drive. Picture by Adam Trafford
Potholes on Ballarat-Carngham Road near the corner of Dyson Drive. Picture by Adam Trafford

Potholes are front-of-mind for many in the community again as the beginning of winter saw Ballarat lashed with the wettest day of the year so far.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.