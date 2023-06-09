Potholes are front-of-mind for many in the community again as the beginning of winter saw Ballarat lashed with the wettest day of the year so far.
In the 24 hours until 9am Thursday, up to 46mm fell at the Ballarat aerodrome - two-thirds of the June rainfall average of 62.2mm.
As always, with rainfall comes the reopening of problem potholes, and a general worsening of road conditions.
This was attested to by various tyre repair shops across Ballarat - with Bob Jane T-Marts seeing "plenty" of pothole-related damage coming into their garage in recent weeks.
"It is happening again," Bob Jane T-Mart sales manager Mark said.
"Around the winter it starts happening. Last year was probably the worst we have had in a long time.
"It is not as rife as last year, but it is definitely happening."
The sales manager estimated that the store saw about triple the amount of pothole-damaged cars during a Ballarat winter, as opposed to summer, often with blown tyres or broken rims.
He said the Western Highway was a common site of issue.
Ballarat Beaurepaires manager Matt said it was cars with low profile tyres that faced the most issues around potholes.
"These days we see a lot of vehicles coming in with bigger wheels and lower profile tyres," he said.
"Four-wheeled-drives are not so much the issue, but we see smaller to mid ranged cars and some of the larger SUVs. Big wheels, low profile"
Matt said motorists who suspected their car wasn't handling quite right after hitting a pothole should take their car in as a matter of precaution and safety.
"If you hit a pothole and notice a vehicle veering, get a tyre service to get it checked over correctly," he said.
"Wheel alignment is something that can be affected by impacts as well. It is tyres, wheels and potential suspension damage."
Despite a extra-wet start to winter, Bureau of Meteorology warned Australia was likely to experience drier and warmer conditions during winter - putting the county on "El Nino alert".
This is in contrast to 2022's La Nina weather event which bucketed the state in the latter half, leading to flooding and severe road damage.
The wet spring saw the council take active steps to address the torn-up bitumen which plagued the municipality.
A $2.9 million major patching and overlay program was given the green light at a City of Ballarat council meeting in late November, with a completion deadline by March 31.
The council plans to also increase road maintenance expenditure in its 2023-24 draft budget. The draft budget has allocated an increased expenditure from the 2022-23 budget, from just under $7.5 million to $8.9 million in the 2023-24 budget. However, some public submissions still said the amount was "inadequate".
The budget also proposes $3.1 million in drainage projects across the city, $36.3 million for Capital Road Infrastructure, and doubling the Asphalting Overlay program from $1 million to $2 million.
Elsewhere, Regional Roads Victoria works are currently under way on a stretch of the Midland Highway between Gheringhap and Bannockburn to resurface the flood damaged road surface.
Works commenced on May 21, and are expected to be finished by early July.
The works include rehabilitation and resurfacing the road. Overtaking lanes will also be repaired as part of the works.
Further flood recovery works are scheduled for the section of Sturt Street between Learmonth Road and the Ring Road in the coming weeks.
The council reminded residents to use the Snap, Send, Solve app to report road problems.
Between May 29 to June 2, the council completed 97 road maintenance jobs, with 88 new jobs added and 572 jobs to action.
The app has now added a separate pothole category for requests, with 75 potholes filled in the same period, 52 new potholes added and 128 to action.
