Frugal footprints in the city of smoke: A guide to economical exploration in Reykjavik

With some savvy planning and local insights, you can explore Reykjavik on a budget. Picture Shutterstock

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis.



As the northernmost capital in the world, Reykjavik is a city of delightful contrasts. Vibrant murals stand against a backdrop of snow-capped mountains and steaming geothermal pools blend seamlessly with the urban landscape. While it's renowned for its rich culture and stunning natural beauty, Reykjavik also has a reputation for being one of the world's most expensive cities.



According to a 2019 Deutsche Bank report, it ranked second in the list of most costly cities for a weekend getaway. But don't let this deter you. With some savvy planning and local insights, you can explore Reykjavik on a budget, soaking in its charm without sinking your wallet.

1. Budget eats: Dining without draining your pocket

Eating out in Reykjavik can be pricey, but there are ways to enjoy Icelandic cuisine without breaking the bank. Look for early bird specials or restaurant lunch deals, which often offer significant savings. Street food is another affordable option. Try the famous Icelandic hot dog at Bjarins Beztu Pylsur, a popular stand that won't stretch your budget. Alternatively, consider self-catering. Reykjavik has several supermarkets where you can buy local produce and Icelandic specialties at a fraction of restaurant prices.

2. Free attractions: Sightseeing for the savvy traveller

A budget-friendly trip doesn't mean missing out on Reykjavik's attractions. Many of the city's highlights, like the iconic Hallgrmskirkja church, Harpa Concert Hall, and the Sun Voyager sculpture, are free to visit. Walking tours of the city centre are also a cost-effective way to explore. Reykjavik's vibrant street art scene, with its captivating murals, is another open-air gallery that won't cost a cent.

3. Natural wonders: Embracing the great outdoors

One of Reykjavik's most appealing features is its proximity to breathtaking natural wonders. Take advantage of the city's extensive hiking trails or explore the geothermal beach at Nauthlsvk. The city also boasts numerous parks and green spaces like Elliardalur, where you can enjoy the outdoors without spending a penny.

4. Public transportation: Navigating the city

While Reykjavik is a walkable city, you might need to use public transportation for some destinations. The city's bus system, Strt, is an economical way to get around. They offer a day pass that provides unlimited travel, perfect for a day of extensive sightseeing.

5. Affordable accommodation: Comfort without cost

Accommodation can be a significant chunk of any travel budget. Reykjavik offers a range of budget-friendly options, from hostels and guesthouses to budget hotels. Consider accommodations with kitchen facilities to further save on meal costs. Additionally, booking well in advance or travelling during the off-peak season can yield significant discounts.