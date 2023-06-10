At just over the halfway point in her dancing journey, this Ballarat star has seen her skills go from nil to substantial.
Stacey Berlund is among ten stars currently raising money for the Ballarat Foundation's Dancing with our Stars event.
Ms Berlund has spent the last month or so learning the quickstep with dance partner Scott Bruhn.
By the middle of July she will be ready to perform her dance along with another group performance at the fundraiser reception.
All dance routines involved in the showcase are put together by The Dance Studio owner Shelley Ross.
Ms Ross said the quickstep, one of the ballroom dances, was very fast and very athletic.
"It is like sprinting the whole time," she said.
After her first lesson Ms Berlund said she pulled up a little sore, but overall has had lots of fun.
"It's been fantastic, such an amazing experience," she said.
While the steps are fast, Ms Berlund said she had been enjoying the challenge.
"You have to try and remember which steps are coming but then you also have to let go and let him lead," she said.
"I feel like my mind is there and sometimes my body is not quite [caught up]."
Ms Berlund is the co-founder and general manager of Enhance to Empower which works with sporting groups to increase mental health support for young sportspeople.
She said they had put together a program to help young people in the community create the best version of themselves.
Ms Berlund, along with the nine other stars participating, have a goal to raise $10,000 for the Ballarat Foundation.
To add to her fundraising efforts, she is hosting a golf day at the Midlands Golf club on June 23.
Interested parties can join in groups of four or sponsor a hole.
Ms Berlund said the event was the work of a number of people who had supported her to raise money for the foundation through fundraising opportunities.
She said she was very grateful for all the people who have donated - not just to her but the other stars as well.
"Especially in the climate that we're in, with all the household bills growing," Ms Berlund said.
"It takes a special somebody to donate and sacrifice a little bit of cash.
"We can all play our part to be a game-changer in some way and if that is supported with a little bit of cash towards Ballarat Foundation, thank you."
You can donate to the foundation online.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
