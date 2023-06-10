Basketball courts around Ballarat have filled up for another year of the Junior Basketball Tournament.
The annual event, run on the King's Birthday long-weekend attracts thousands of players across Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The Courier's photographer Adam Trafford was there on the sidelines to capture all of the action on and off the courts.
Check out the gallery above, it will be updated each day of the event.
