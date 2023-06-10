Ballarat's soccer pitches have come alive this weekend Victorian Country Junior Soccer Championships.
Hosted by the Ballarat and District Soccer Association, the event welcomes participants and visitors from from Bendigo, Geelong, Albury/Wodonga, Gippsland, La Trobe Valley, Mildura, Shepparton and Warrnambool.
The games are being played at Trekardo Park, Morshead Park and in Victoria Park across the three-day event.
Check out the gallery above, it will be updated each day of the event.
