An environmental epidemiologist has welcomed the release of a report into potential health impacts of expanded operations at the Ballarat Gold Mine, but says it does not guarantee neighbouring residents will be safe from harmful pollution in the long-term.
Dr Dora Pearce is the secretary of the Tailings Dam Community Safety Action Group (TDCSAG), formed earlier this year to highlight the "dangers to health of local people that may result from the construction of more tailings facilities at the mine, and the future management of the facility".
Prior to retirement, Dr Pearce studied links between arsenic exposure and cancer in goldmining areas.
She said there were a number of problems with the Human Health Risk Assessment (HHRA) commissioned by Ballarat Gold Mine's operators and submitted to the City of Ballarat earlier this week.
The assessment looked at short and long-term effects of pollutants such as respirable crystalline silica and arsenic, and found the risks associated with proposed tailings dam 'TSF4' were "below acceptable levels" and that mitigation measures would further minimise any off-site impacts.
But Dr Pearce said a lack of local site-specific monitoring data for fine particulate dust, and the decision to combine gold mine suburb Mount Clear and neighbouring suburb Mount Helen as one area for the purposes of the assessment meant there were "limitations" to the findings and that the community "can't take it for granted that everything will be fine in Mount Clear if this dam goes ahead".
Dr Pearce said the assessment findings were "based on the assumption that all mitigation measures will be rigorously implemented" but that even with the best intentions, the mine's dust suppression measures may not always work.
For the sake of the community - including nearby homes, a primary school, aged care facility and childcare centres - TDCSAG wants the mine to abandon the "old technology" of wet tailings storage.
"All along, the TDCSAG has been asking for an Environment Effects Statement (EES) to be conducted so that all these alternative best practices could be reviewed and considered and hopefully implemented by the mine moving forward," Dr Pearce said.
Mount Helen resident and fellow TDCSAG member Dr Linda Zibell wrote in a recent letter to The Courier that the group did not wish to stop the gold mine expanding its tailings storage - which is essential to its ongoing operation - but "wants acknowledgement that a large heavy industry so close to an urban area warrants an EES".
"We think Mount Clear residents' health matters and deserves best practice mining technology and monitoring strategies," Dr Zibell wrote.
The council's development director Natalie Robertson told a recent council meeting the tailings dam planning permit application - which is yet to be approved - did not require an EES after Earth Resources Regulation and the Environment Protection Authority approved a work plan variation.
A public information session on the tailings dam application is scheduled for 4.30pm-6.30pm Monday, June 19 at the Mercure Ballarat. Attendees must RSVP via the council by close of business on June 15.
Mount Clear Primary School and aged care home Estia Health Mount Clear declined to comment.
