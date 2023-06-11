A house in Wendouree could be demolished to make way for a "vehicle holding yard" next to a large car dealership.
Peter Stevens Motorworld has submitted an application to the City of Ballarat to convert land at 215 Lexton Street in Wendouree, which would be used to support the existing showroom located on 615-619 Creswick Road.
Planning documents said the site would be used on a temporary basis until a more permanent position is made available for delivered or relocated vehicles at the primary business location.
A two bedroom house valued at around $465,000 sits on the land, but would be knocked down. The plans submitted to the council would not need to change the land use, which is zoned for mixed use.
There were 10 clauses in the planning document that were needed to be addressed, including possibly contaminated land, noise management, land use compatibility, non-residential uses in residential areas, signs and car parking.
The report stated the expected number of cars on the site at any one time would vary but the proposed site plan showed a capacity for 50 vehicle spaces.
The plans submitted found the proposal was a compatible type of land use in the neighbourhood and will facilitate the orderly storage of vehicles off Lexton Street, on private property.
An expansion of Peter Stevens Motorworld was approved by the City of Ballarat council back in 2015 after the need for an independent review.
At the time, nearby residents voiced opposition to the development citing amenity impacts, including light, signage, noise and construction-phase disruption.
Residents also voiced concerns about surrounding traffic impacts, lack of consultation and the negative impacts such a development could have for future residential uses on Lexton Street.
It ended with the council unable to find a solution at meeting on the application and the council resolved to appoint an independent planning panel to consider all submissions received.
In the report for the yard addressed similar concerns. The report stated there would be no signage in this instance.
For noise, the plans found due to the residential dwellings on the south of the proposal, they would be most susceptible however, they are located in a neighbourhood proximate to the railway line, two major arterial roads, a busy local street, Lexton and Gregory Street, with many vehicle movements.
The report found the "the noise from vehicles being started and moved would be like that generated by households and members of the public parking on the street".
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
