Driver 66km over the limit, west of Ballarat

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 10 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 4:10pm
Police across Ballarat, Moorabool, Pyrenees, Hepburn and Golden Plains carried out almost 700 tests on Friday - including these in Skipton Street. Picture by Victoria Police.
An interstate driver has allegedly been clocked at 146kmh in a car with parts allegedly held together with tape and cable ties.

