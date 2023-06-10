An interstate driver has allegedly been clocked at 146kmh in a car with parts allegedly held together with tape and cable ties.
Ballarat Highway Patrol first detected the Mazda sedan speeding on the Western Freeway at Middle Creek, near Goulds Lane (west of Beaufort) around 11.45pm Friday.
Officers followed the sedan as it allegedly swerved between lanes at speeds of more than 146kmh in an 80 zone.
The car was later intercepted in Beaufort.
Police said that on inspection, the Mazda had a shattered rear window and the radiator and engine were held together using duct tape and cable ties.
The Mount Gambier man had his licence immediately suspended and the Mazda was impounded at a cost of $1625.
Ballarat police said the 25-year-old would be summonsed to face Ballarat Magistrates Court on charges including driving in a dangerous manner.
Western Region Senior Sergeant Paul Maslunka said this kind of behaviour was not on.
"It's completely unacceptable that people think they can just blast through at whatever speed," he said.
"We'll be using every means at our disposal this weekend to try and keep the road trauma down."
This vehicle intercept is part of Operation Regal, a state-wide high visibility road policing operation over the King's birthday long weekend.
The focus of the operation will be on excessive or inappropriate speed, impaired driving, seatbelt non-compliance, driver distraction, disobeying traffic signs, and unauthorised driving.
Almost 700 tests were conducted across the Ballarat and Moorabool police service areas during day-one.
Senior Sergeant Gardner said no alcohol was detected during Friday's roadside operations, but a Mount Mercer man tested positive to cannabis late in the day in Ballarat.
The 33-year-old has had his licence suspended for six months and will face Ballarat Magistrates Court at a later date.
"We'll be out in force - so do the right thing," Senior Sergeant Liam Gardner said
"Also be careful on the trip home. Traffic can get pretty heavy on Monday night.
"We also have some cavernous potholes in the freeway - especially around Gordon and Ballan.
"The damage has been caused by recent rain.
"Please drive to the conditions - and by that I mean both weather conditions and road conditions."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.