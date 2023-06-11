Greater Western Victoria Rebels product Felix Fogaty has joined Lake Wendouree in an exciting move for both player and club.
The 200-centimetre utility was a 19-year-old at the Talent League program this season and has moved across from East Point to the Lakers.
Lake Wendouree President Michael Taylor was full of excitement for the young gun's decision to join his club.
"It is great that he has decided to commit to us," Taylor said.
"He is another 200-centimetre player that we can add to our side.
"We're still hunting for quality players while we're rebuilding and he is one."
Fogaty spent the early rounds of the 2023 Talent League season down back, but has shown he is more than capable both up forward and in the ruck for the Rebels.
The new Laker booted eight goals last season alongside number one draft pick Aaron Cadman.
Taylor said Fogaty spoke to "quite a few" Ballarat Football Netball League clubs since taking a step back from the Rebels program.
"We're really happy to say that he chose us," Taylor said.
"He's a cracking lad and he'll add some much-needed height with Tom Zampatti playing his first game for us last week as well.
"We've finally got a few towers within the group which is good."
Taylor touched on Lake Wendouree's 'One Club' policy, in which the club hopes those who join the Lakers or juniors who come through the ranks are "Lakers for life."
"We're really linking with the juniors probably more than we ever have this year," he said.
"We want to build from within because recruiting is pretty hard these days."
The Lakers second-half of the season will be without senior coach Jack Fitzpatrick who resigned on Friday due to work commitments.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
