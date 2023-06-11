The Courier
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL
Sports Affairs

BFNL 2023: GWV Rebels product Felix Fogaty joins Lake Wendouree

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated June 11 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greater Western Victoria Rebels product Felix Fogaty will be a welcome addition to an undersized Lake Wendouree. Picture by Kate Healy
Greater Western Victoria Rebels product Felix Fogaty will be a welcome addition to an undersized Lake Wendouree. Picture by Kate Healy

Greater Western Victoria Rebels product Felix Fogaty has joined Lake Wendouree in an exciting move for both player and club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.