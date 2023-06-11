The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

King's Birthday honours 2023: Misty Jenkins

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 12 2023 - 8:48am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Twenty years of dedication to work in brain cancer research and promoting women in science has earned former Mount Clear College student Misty Jenkins recognition in the King's Birthday honours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.