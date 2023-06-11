The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Kings Birthday honours 2023: Ballarat's best recognised for hard work

By The Courier
June 12 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat's 2023 King's Birthday honourees.
Ballarat's 2023 King's Birthday honourees.

Ballarat has connections to some amazing people who, through their tireless efforts and work, strive to make our community a better place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.