Ballarat has connections to some amazing people who, through their tireless efforts and work, strive to make our community a better place.
This year, business leaders, scientists and advocates have been recognised in the King's Birthday honours.
Meet Ballarat's best below.
Jodie Gillett has been a stalwart of the Ballarat business community for more than 15 years, but as she reflects on her legacy, she said it could have been a very different story.
The Commerce Ballarat chief executive has been recognised for her service to business in Ballarat by being awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia.
For almost two decades, Karen Heap has been leading advocacy for the betterment of the region's First Nations peoples.
The Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative chief executive officer Karen Heap has been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia.
Twenty years of dedication to work in brain cancer research and promoting women in science has earned former Mount Clear College student Misty Jenkins recognition in the King's Birthday Honours.
The Ballarat-born brain scientist has been appointed as an Officer of the Order of Australia, an honour she said she was "shocked and humbled" to receive.
After tireless years of volunteer work, Anneke Deutsch has been recognised for her efforts in the areas of sustainability, housing and aged care.
The LGBTQIA+ pioneer Anneke Deutsch has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia.
Former Ballarat resident Robyn Ann Batten has worked everywhere from major cities to remote communities to deliver vital health services.
Ms Batten is being appointed a member of the Order of Australia for her significant service to the not-for-profit, health and aged care sectors.
