Man and woman from Ballarat have been charged over an alleged burglary and aggravated burglary in Horsham.
Police executed a warrant a home on Geelong Road, Mount Clear on June 2 and found drugs and stolen jewellery allegedly inside the property.
A 31-year-old Lucas man and a 26-year-old Sebastopol woman were arrested during the raid and have been charged with aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle and theft.
Police said the charges relate to three alleged incidents in the early hours of June 1, including:
No one was injured during the incidents.
The Lucas man will appear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on July 5, while the Sebastopol woman will appear at Ballarat Magistrates' Court on July 28.
Police said they are still trying to find an outstanding offender and are appealing for anyone with information ton come forward.
They are also searching for a white 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC250 SUV, which was allegedly stolen during one of the aggravated burglaries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made at crimestoppersvic.com.au
