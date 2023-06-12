The Courier
Ballarat universities welcome support for teaching placements

By Michelle Smith
June 13 2023 - 7:30am
Zoe Barendsen teaching the prep class at Mt Blowhard Primary School. Picture by Kate Healy
Teaching students doing placements at regional and remote schools over the next two years will receive financial support to help with accommodation, travel and meals while completing three-week stints in the classroom.

