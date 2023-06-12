Teaching students doing placements at regional and remote schools over the next two years will receive financial support to help with accommodation, travel and meals while completing three-week stints in the classroom.
Ballarat's two universities, which train scores of new teachers every year, have welcomed the extra assistance for student teachers, and to encourage more teaching students to train at regional and remote schools.
"This funding is a great first step towards allowing pre-service teachers to get out into regional classrooms where they are most needed so they can gain that valuable experience without posing greater imposts on them," said ACU executive dean of education Professor Mary Ryan.
"School placements are critical for pre-service teachers to put what they have learnt in action; the more opportunities they have to spend time in the classroom, the greater the benefits for their own experience and for the students in whose classes they are placed."
Students studying courses such as teaching and nursing where extended placements are required, often far from home, have reported financial stress when trying to meet the costs of accommodation, petrol and other necessities during the unpaid placements.
Last week the state government announced a $32.2 million investment in rural, regional and other targeted pre-service teacher (PST) placements, and $2.7 million to extend the Teaching Academies of Professional Practice (TAPP) program which supports PSTs and their mentors on placements in rural areas.
"Students in regional, rural and remote areas face a unique set of challenges when undertaking placements and any additional support to make their journey easier is a great outcome and will help to strengthen the teaching profession in Victoria to help," said Federation University Institute of Education, Arts and Community executive dean Professor Claire McLachlan.
The TAPP funding will also ensure the Wimmera Teaching Academy of Professional Practice (TAPP) , jointly offered by Federation, Deakin and ACU, can continue to support teaching students and their mentors and help raise the profile of the benefits of teaching in regional and rural schools.
