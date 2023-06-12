The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Liberator Drive, Mitchell Park stolen car fire under police investigation

KG
By Kirra Grimes
Updated June 12 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The car remained at the scene on Monday morning. Picture by Lachlan Bence
The car remained at the scene on Monday morning. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Police are investigating after a stolen car was set alight in an industrial park in Ballarat's west overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.