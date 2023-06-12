Police are investigating after a stolen car was set alight in an industrial park in Ballarat's west overnight.
Police and Fire Rescue Victoria attended Liberator Drive in Mitchell Park about 10.20pm Sunday, June 11, to find a Nissan Bluebird engulfed in flames.
The car was still on the street, in the Ballarat West Employment Zone, on Monday morning.
A police spokesperson confirmed the car had been stolen from a Mount Helen address earlier that day.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made at crimestoppersvic.com.au
