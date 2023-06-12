BFNL 2023: Ruck recruit re-signs as Cobras' culture grows

Bacchus Marsh ruck Luke Goetz has recommitted to his new club for another Ballarat Football Netball League season.
The former VFL journeyman signed with the Cobras ahead of the 2023 BFNL season and has put together a stellar year to date.
He recently played for Bell Park in the Geelong Football Netball League but boasted VFL stints at Footscray, Essendon, Williamstown and Carlton.
Goetz has already shown he is one of the league's premier rucks with a season-best performance coming against Redan in round four.
The 202-centimetre big man had 19 disposals, 67 hit-outs and booted a late-game goal in the three-point defeat.
New Cobras coach Jason Williams was excited by Goetz's decision to re-sign.
He said Bacchus Marsh's goal at pre-season camp was to build a culture and environment that makes his club a "destination club."
"When I spoke to the boys at the start of the season I was pretty upfront about how we would go results-wise this year," Williams said.
"I sold them the dream of the culture I wanted to build and if we got that right we'd be able to attract more players the following year.
"With our young talent, I don't think our premiership window is too far away."
The news comes after Bacchus Marsh recorded its first win of the season with a 10-point triumph against Lake Wendouree in round eight.
Goetz had 75 hit-outs and 17 disposals in an enticing match-up against Shaun Finlayson.
The round eight result brought an end to Jack Fitzpatrick's time as senior coach of the Lakers.
Fitzpatrick resigned following the defeat due to work commitments in Melbourne.
Bacchus Marsh will look to add its second win of the season when it returns to action against Melton South.
Catch up on all things BFNL here.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.