Hosting two major junior sports tournaments on the same weekend meant lots of faces across Ballarat, many of whom were visiting the city for the first time.
Hospitality and accommodation venues said they were chock-a-block for the entire King's Birthday long weekend as visiting teams set up home bases.
There were also more activities like Kryal Castle's Festival of Magic and Steamrail Victoria's famous engine rolling into town.
IN THE NEWS
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.