Ballarat refugee advocate and SES volunteer Neil Para is gearing up for a trek across the country, as he looks to deliver a message about the plight of refugees directly to the prime minister's doorstep.
On June 18, Mr Para will be joined by the community for his annual walk around Lake Wendouree to mark the start of National Refugee Week.
Mr Para, his wife Sugaa and their three children have been living in Australia for more than nine years, but had their visa and working rights revoked shortly after leaving detention.
During the walk Mr Para will be carrying about 23 kilograms of weight, a gram for each day since he and his family's visas were revoked, multiplied by five for each member of his family.
It is a burden which has steadily increased, up from 13 kilograms in 2021 when he undertook his inaugural walk.
The lake walk, however, will be a warm-up as Mr Para plans to trek about 1000km, from Ballarat MP Catherine King's office to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's office in Marrickville, Sydney as part of a wider campaign of advocacy.
"Anthony Albanese is not an immigration minister, but he flew to Biloela, had a photo taken with the Biloela family, so he is a leader, he can influence this. I know it is not under his portfolio, but he can operate as a leader," Mr Para said.
"Why can't I walk to Marrickville and ask him 'why can't you consider this'.
"We need certainty, citizenship would be fantastic, but I am not going to ask this a tthis stage. Permanent citizenship would be fantastic, or just let us work.
"Give us the freedom to plan our future, our kids' future."
Mr Para and his family came to Australia on a boat in 2012, fleeing ethnic conflict in Sri Lanka.
The family were granted bridging visas in 2013 on the condition they moved regionally, and so settled in Ballarat.
In 2014, Mr Para and his family were subject to the 'Fast Track' visa application system, which was implemented by then-immigration minister Scott Morrison as a way to quickly process a backlog of asylum seekers.
Under the system, Mr Para and his family were denied visas and the right to apply for a citizenship, meaning he and his wife were unable to work - largely relying on the generosity of others.
"It was a panic moment, we didn't know what to do," he said.
"They left us to live like this in limbo. It is really torture. There are no answers, no response from the immigration minister."
The 'Fast Track' visa application system has since been criticised by refugee advocate groups, such as the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre, who called the system's narrower definition of refugee status "cruel and rigged".
One of Mr Para's daughters was since granted Australian citizenship on their 10th birthday.
However, Mr Para said it was difficult for her to access government services, as often parents and guardians were required to provide proof of Australian citizenship.
With support from various refugee advocacy groups, such as Rural Australians for Refugees, Mr Para now plans to deliver a petition on foot to Anthony Albanese's Sydney office.
Beyond trying to find certainty for his family, Mr Para also looks to champion an estimated 12,000 refugees who have been left behind in similar circumstances to him.
It comes after the Albanese government, in February 2023, updated the pathway for people to attain permanent residency in Australia through a new "resolution of status" subclass.
The changes gave closure to almost 19,000 people on temporary protection and safe haven enterprise visas, who would now apply under the new guidelines.
Mr Para said the estimated 12,000 others who had their visas denied under the 'Fast Track' system were still in limbo, as they were unable to apply for a resolution of status.
"We have already integrated. We know the society and the landscape. There are refugees that are truck drivers, landscapers, labourers, volunteers. A lot of refugees are here.
"I don't know how many families are in a similar situation, however it would be a lot. With the recent announcement, we will miss out."
To support Mr Para's cause, visit his change.org page.
