Critically ill patients in the intensive care unit at Ballarat Base Hospital over the next 12 months could become part of a cutting-edge Australian-first clinical trial that aims to improve their heart health and future outcomes.
Patients on life support, when a ventilator breathes for them, often develop a heart rhythm disturbance in which their heart beats too fast, out of its usual pattern, and is unable to pump blood properly.
This atrial fibrillation can increase the risk of blood clots forming and travelling around the body to cause a stroke, and is associated with poorer patient outcomes and longer recovery times.
Grampians Health intensive care clinician Dr Khaled El-Khawas is part of a team researching the use of magnesium to help balance the heart health of at-risk patients.
The clinical trial, being conducted at Ballarat's ICU and the Austin Hospital in Melbourne, involves using intravenous magnesium and continuous monitoring to help keep the heart in healthy rhythm and blood pressure within normal range.
The trial is not specific to cardiac patients, but any ICU patients on a ventilator.
"This irregular heart rhythm is quite a prevalent condition in ICU usually because patients are quite sick and there's a lot of abnormality and disturbance they go through," Dr El-Khawas said.
"Once there is that disturbance in the heart ... it's a factor for worse outcomes, longer stays in hospital and weakness.
"They tend to do worse, so what we are trying to do is ... avoid that atrial fibrillation."
Two hundred to three hundred patients will be involved in the clinical trial across the hospital sites over the next 12 months and if successful, the trial will then be expanded to other hospitals.
It is one of 10 clinical trials currently under way in the Ballarat Base Hospital ICU in collaboration with other hospitals and research institutions including the Australian and New Zealand Intensive Care Society and other international groups.
"Development of research activity in Ballarat has been going on for the last two to three years with really remarkable activity," Dr El-Khawas said.
"It is really important as we know that performance and outcome of our patients is a lot better when there's active research established in the unit."
Grampians Health has also appointed three nurse study coordinators to support trials and research in the ICU.
The knowledge gained through clinical trials goes on to help improve the outcomes of patients not just in Ballarat, but across Grampians Health and right across Australia and throughout the world.
"By providing this sort of avenue to continue, it enable us to collaborate with bigger units and provide better evidence-based practice," Dr El-Khawas said.
It also helps develop the skills of those in the intensive care unit, and for their work to become part of the global medical literature.
Previous studies have shown that magnesium helps patients who have had cardiac surgery, and the new clinical trial aims to build further evidence that it can help non-cardiac patients in intensive care to avoid atrial fibrillation.
"One of those ways has been to replace electrolytes to make sure levels are normal. What we are trying to establish is the significance of this and how we monitor and replace magnesium in a novel way to try to prevent atrial fibrillation from happening," Dr El-Khawas said.
The magnesium levels of ICU patients on ventilators will be monitored continuously and magnesium given intravenously to ensure levels stay "in equilibrium".
"Previous practice (magnesium levels) went up and down, up and down. You would give magnesium and check the next day but didn't keep an eye on it ... now we will keep an eye on it continuously to make sure the balance is there and we give the heart opportunity to not go off rhythm."
Doctors also have a range of treatments for atrial fibrillation, from giving potassium or magnesium replacement or medications that slow down the heart's rate all the way up to an electric shock to reset the heart into a normal rhythm, but these all carry the risk of significant side effects.
"We hope to identify better and safe interventions for ICU patients to prevent this heart rhythm irregularity. In addition, we could improve our future patient outcomes by investigating the correct method and targets for magnesium level supplementation," Dr El-Khawas said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.