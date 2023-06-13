There's both murder and hilarity coming to the stage as Creswick Theatre Company puts the finishing touches on its production of Arsenic and Old Lace before its opening night on Friday.
For months the cast and crew have been learning the show in anticipation of taking audiences through the classic farce.
The cast of 13 includes Rodney Stobart as Doctor Einstein, Elly Krieg as Martha Brewster, Kari O'Gorman as Abby Brewster, Peter John as Mortimer Brewster and Ellen Scott as Officer O'Hara along with Tony Meehan, Kerith Holmes, Imogen Nooney, Esther Holmes, Craig Jackson, Chris Andrew, Chloe Wrigley and Andrew Kilmartin.
While it's the first stage production for the 42-year-old company this year, it's been a busy start to 2023 with a murder mystery night and involvement in CresFest in April.
Arsenic and Old Lace is at the Creswick Courthouse Theatre on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from June 16 to June 25. Tickets available from events.humanitix.com/arsenic-and-old-lace
