Section of busy street to close for installation of huge crane

Section of Drummond Street North to close as crane construction works begin

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated June 12 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 5:30pm
A section of Drummond Street North, out the front of the Ballarat Base Hospital will be closed to traffic this weekend as works to install a huge crane get under way.

