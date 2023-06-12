Section of busy street to close for installation of huge crane

A section of Drummond Street North, out the front of the Ballarat Base Hospital will be closed to traffic this weekend as works to install a huge crane get under way.
The traffic closure will be in place from Saturday, June 17 to Sunday, June 18 between Sturt Street and Mair Street, with drivers advised to consider alternative routes.
The 43 metre tall tower crane will be installed at the hospital as part of current redevelopment works.
RELATED COVERAGE:
The crane is expected to be in place for "several years", with the Victorian Health Building Authority stating it would be named after a "valued volunteer" at Grampians Health.
Elsewhere on Drummond Street, the third floor slab for the multi-million dollar St John of God Hospital upgrade has been laid.
The redevelopment project is to feature a new medical services building, a new 10-bed intensive care unit and 30-bed in-patient ward.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.