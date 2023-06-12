Champion jockey Michelle Payne channelled superhero Wonder Woman in a bid to help slay "The Beast" with a secret weapon - brother Stevie as The Hulk to give her a push into action.
Ms Payne was one of nine sliders for Big Freeze 9 at the MCG on Monday, taking the icy plunge in the annual dip for the Neale Daniher-led Fight MND campaign to end motor neurone disease.
She likened the sensation to "1000 needles" in entering the bath "but all worth it".
The 2015 Melbourne Cup winning jockey - and first female to achieve the feat - was among the likes of legendary surfer Mick Fanning, Hollywood star Eric Bana and cricketer Aaron Finch to slide.
Their ice cold efforts helped raise $1 million for MND research by half-time in the King's Birthday clash between Melbourne and Collingwood. This was halfway to the target.
This comes as Coles stores across Ballarat continue rallying to top the nation's fundraising for Fight MND, predominantly in selling this year's beanie edition.
Beloved AFL identity Daniher used his personal experience with MND to raise awareness for a disease he has called "The Beast" since his diagnosis in 2013.
The former Essendon player and Melbourne coach helped put a national spotlight on MND, which has no cure, headlined with the Big Freeze, which has become a King's Birthday fixture.
MND is a term to describe a group of diseases that affect motor neurones that carry messages from the brain to muscles via the spinal cord.
It is a degenerative disease, which can gradually rob people of their speech and movement, including breathing.
The average time frame for this is within 27 months.
The Daniher-led Fight MND campaign, led by the Big Freeze, has invested $69.3 million in MND research in less than a decade.
Payne went all-in for her costume, opting for knee-high boots, cape and iconic headband for a relatively relaxed-looking slide.
Payne has ties with Channel 7 as part of the broadcaster's racing commentary team.
