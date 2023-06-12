The Courier
Big Freeze 9: Michelle Payne slides as Wonder Woman

Updated June 12 2023 - 7:24pm, first published 5:20pm
Ballarat jockey and trainer Michelle Payne channels Wonder Woman for a wonderfully icy slide for Big Freeze 9 at the MCG. Picture Getty Images
Champion jockey Michelle Payne channelled superhero Wonder Woman in a bid to help slay "The Beast" with a secret weapon - brother Stevie as The Hulk to give her a push into action.

