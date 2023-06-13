THEY say it takes a village to raise a child and it's taken plenty in the Ballarat sporting community to help Oscar Wootton achieve his goal of making an Australian team
The 17-year-old Ballarat Grammar student is one of just two Australian triathletes who have been selected for the Youth Commonwealth Games in 'Trinbago' (Trinidad and Tobago) which will be held in August.
There has been a host of supporters that have backed the youngster to his first national team, from the likes of running coach Neville Down, the Ballarat Swimming Club, the Ballarat Sebastopol Cycling Club, the RAD Centre, Hot Temple Gym, the Ballarat Triathlon Club and more.
"It's a bit all over the place isn't it?" he said.
"While there is a Ballarat Triathlon Club, it's a small club and we do a few races over the summer, so what I've tried to do is follow in the steps of Darcy Williams who's from Ballarat, He used to swim at Ballarat, run with Nev (running coach Neville Down), so what he's done is something I've always looked up to."
He earned his selection with medal winning performances in triathlons in both the Gold Coast and Port Adelaide. He has known for some time he was a chance to be named for the team given his time, but only found out officially this week.
Wootton said he first started in triathlon from a Weet-Bix box. "Mum's always taken me swimming and things like that, I'd played footy and things like that, so I thought just give it a go and I think it was something good fun I wanted to do," he said.
"It's quite a dream come true all the aspects of it, it's going to be awesome. It's Commonwealth Games level, so it's not against the Americans or Europeans, which could be a blessing, or maybe not, I don't really know about the people I'll be competing against. We should find out about 30 days beforehand who's competing in the teams.
"We have individual races and then two days later we'll have a mixed relay which is male-female-male-female."
Wootton's running coach Neville Down said what set him apart was his organisation.
"From my point of view, he's wonderful to coach, but I admire him in the way he organises his time to train for all three disciplines," he said.
"I know the work ethic he has with me in the running perspective, but I'm also aware he does exactly the same with swimming and exactly the same with cycling, it's no wonder he has achieved to the level he has.
"The early mornings, the late evenings, his school work and he works a part-time job as well."
Triathlon Australia's national talent development coach, Brendan Sexton said the opportunities that participating in the games provided couldn't be matched.
"Junior Australian athletes rarely get the chance to compete against their international peers so an opportunity like this will allow Oscar and Aspen to experience a competition pool wider and deeper than they have before," Sexton said.
